Ishaq Dar takes oath as senator

PML-N leader and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday took oath as senator amid protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath.

During the ceremony, PTI senators gathered near the rostrum and chanted slogans. Some of the leaders were also carrying placards and posters.

Dar reached Pakistan on Monday along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after an self-exile of more than five years.

Speaking to reporters at Nur Khan airbase, he said, “I will try my best to fulfill all the responsibilities. We will try to take out the country from the economic swap it is stuck in […] the way we did in 1998-1999 and 2013-2014.”

Dar further expressed hope that “we will now head in a positive direction”.

Before, PML-N leader Miftah Ismail tendered his resignation to senior party leaders in London.