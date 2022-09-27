Mikaal Zulfiqar shows interest in Bollywood actresses

The Pakistani film and television actor Mikaal Zulfiqar expressed his interest in Bollywood by naming his favourite Bollywood actresses.

Mikaal shared that he likes Deepika Padukone as well as Kareena Kapoor Khan. Nevertheless, he is no longer a fan of Kareena, but Sonali Bendre is his top pick.

Mikaal Zulfiqar began his career as a model before moving on to become an actor. With his devoted contributions, he is regarded as one of Pakistan’s most successful male leading actors. We primarily perceive him as the handsome, obedient son and husband of our protagonist. Mikaal is currently a member of Choraha and Fraud, and he has managed to become a good guy in both organisations, including Choraha.

Nonetheless, Mikaal’s career has been extremely diverse. As Mikaal has also appeared in Bollywood films, including one starring Akshay Kumar, and he has travelled to India on numerous occasions. Mikaal was a guest on Hasna Mana Hai when an audience member spoke, after which Tabish Hashmi questioned him about his favourite actress. Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among the big names he mentioned in response, but Sonali Bendre is without a doubt his favourite Bollywood actress.