UAE releases song for Pakistani flood victims

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate in Karachi has released a song to show support for the flood victims in Pakistan.

The brotherly nations like the UAE are working to help the flood victims in any way they can.

The special song was created in large part thanks to Bakhit Atiq Al Rumiti, the Emirati Consul General in Karachi.

Additionally, the song was dedicated to flood victims by the Emirati Embassy and Consul General and honors the humanitarians who are selflessly assisting the flood victims.

Additionally, it emphasized the issues caused by the disaster that affected people, the state of the various regions, relief efforts, and the generosity of the Emirati people toward the Pakistanis.

The song provided insight into the International Red Crescent and UAE’s diplomatic efforts.