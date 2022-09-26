Pakistan down England by three runs in thriller to level series 2-2

KARACHI: Pakistan literally snatched victory from jaws of defeat to level the seven-match Twenty20 international series 2-2 against England at National Stadium here on Sunday evening. Skipper Babar Azam and his men defeated the visitors by three runs in a closely fought fourth contest of the series. Chasing a modest victory target of 167, England were all out at 163, with four balls to spare. At last stages of the match, it seemed England would reach home but Haris Rauf took two back-to-back wickets in the penultimate over that set up the hosts’ thrilling victory. Rauf claimed wickets of Liam Dawson (34) and Olly Stone (zero) while Reece Topley was run out at zero. Ben Duckett (33), Harry Brook (34) and skipper Moeen Ali (29) were the other run-getters for England.

Rizwan leads Pakistan to respectable 166-4: Earlier, opener Mohammad Rizwan, who is in terrific form, hammered a scintillating knock of 88 to help Pakistan reach 166 for the loss four scalps. Rizwan’s 67-ball knock had nine boundaries and a six after Pakistan were sent in to bat by England before a full house. Rizwan put on 97 for the opening wicket with Babar Azam (36) but England pulled back the scoring rate once the Pakistan skipper holed out to spinner Liam Dawson in the 12th over. Azam hit three boundaries off 28 balls. Rizwan then added 52 for the second with Shan Masood (21) but David Willey dismissed Masood while Topley had Khushdil Shah for two to further hit the home team. Rizwan was finally caught off in the 19th over off Topley who finished with 2-37. Asif Ali smashed two sixes in the final over of the innings to give the total some respectability for Pakistan who with this match became the first team to play 200 T20Is. England made three changes from the last game. Alex Hales and David Willey came into the side while Olly Stone was handed his international T20 debut. They replaced Dawid Malan, Sam Curran and Mark Wood. Pakistan left out Haider Ali (unfit) and Shahnawaz Dahani to bring Asif Ali and Naseem Shah.