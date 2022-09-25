Cristiano Ronaldo suffers horrific injury

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo had a nightmarish outing in the ongoing edition of the UEFA Nations League on Saturday. The Manchester United superstar suffered a massive injury scare during Portugal’s A-Group 2 match against Czech Republic at the Fortuna Arena. Nicknamed CR7, the Portuguese goal machine endured a nasty blow to his face inside the first 12 minutes of the first half. Ronaldo was involved in a horrific collision with Czech Republic keeper Tomas Vaclik. Anticipating a high ball, a leaping Vaclik completed a safe catch but ended up handing Ronaldo a brutal blow to his face. Ronaldo was left bloodied after the nasty incident in the first half of the one-sided contest. Despite suffering a horrific injury scare, Ronaldo made a brave comeback as the talismanic forward of Portugal assisted Diogo Jota in netting the final goal of the lopsided contest at the Fortuna Arena in Czech Republic.