Brook, Duckett strike as clinical England take the wind out of Pakistan sails

KARACHI: Harry Brook and Ben Duckett hit half centuries as clinical England outplayed Pakistan by 63 runs in their third Twenty20 international of the seven-match series at National Stadium here on Friday evening. Chasing a formidable target of 222, Pakistan could muster only 158 for the loss of eight scalps in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Babar Azam and his charges could not withstand the pressure of a big run-chase and caved in to the visitors’ fine bowling attack. The match proved an anti-climax to the hosts’ big ten-wicket win in the second game on Thursday that avenged their first game defeat by five wickets two days earlier. Shan Masood led Pakistan’s recovery in a 40-ball 65 not out but they finished well short on target to give England 2-1 lead in the series. Masood and Khushdil Shah (29) added 62 for the fifth wicket but the asking rate climbed as England’s pace-cum-spin attack continued to put the pressure. Masood’s knock had three boundaries and four sixes. Fast bowler Mark Wood — playing for the first time since March this year following an elbow surgery — dismissed Babar Azam (eight) and Haider Ali (three) while Mohammad Rizwan fell for eight and Iftikhar Ahmed six left the home team reeling at 28-4. Wood finished with 3-24 while spinner Adil Rashid took 2-32.

Earlier, England posted the highest total against Pakistan by any team in all T20Is beating the 211-3 Sri Lanka made in Dubai in 2013. Brook scored a 35-ball 81 not out while Duckett cracked an unbeaten 42-ball 69 to lead England to an impressive 221-3 in their 20 overs after they were sent in to bat first. Debutant Will Jacks set the platform for England with a sparkling 20-ball 40 with eight boundaries before Brook and Duckett took the attack to the Pakistan bowlers. Brook cracked five sixes and eight boundaries while Duckett hit a six and eight boundaries as the pair added 139 runs off just 69 balls — a record fourth wicket stand for England in all T20Is. For Pakistan, leg-spinner Usman Qadir was the pick of the bowlers with 2-48 while pacer Shahnawaz Dahani went for 62 runs in his four wicket-less overs.

Dahani’s figures are the second worst by a Pakistani bowler in a T20I, just short of Usman Shinwari who conceded 63 in his four against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2019. England are on their first tour of Pakistan since 2005. The remaining matches are in Karachi (Sunday) and Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).