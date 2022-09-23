Dengue outbreak getting worse in Karachi

The dengue situation in Karachi has gotten worse as three people have lost their lives from the disease on the same day rising the death tally to 30 in September.

297 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Karachi. 3,843 dengue patients in total have been admitted to the hospital this month.

The spike in dengue cases in the city of Lahore did not significantly decline; rather, the cases are sharply increasing.

According to sources, 108 new dengue cases were confirmed in a single day in the city, bringing the total number of dengue fever patients to 225, with one dengue fever-related fatality reported. Dengue larvae have been discovered in 963 distinct locations across the city within the past 24 hours.

Dengue virus has turned into an epidemic in Capital Provincial, although municipal authorities have been carrying out fumigation campaigns in order to eliminate dengue from the city and would continue this till December, but desired results have not been yielded yet.

On the other side, the dengue cases are taking a prominent high flight with each passing day in Federal territory. According to the District Health Officer Islamabad, the number of dengue cases surged to 1,734 over the past 24 hours, affecting 77 more people within a day in which 41 patients have arrived from rural areas, and 36 from urban locality, while the number of dengue-related fatalities rose to 5 so far.

Treatment is being provided to 258 dengue patients at PIMS Hospital, 58 at the Polyclinic, and 36 at the Capital Hospital.

The District Health Officer further asked residents to take preventive action all year round to eradicate dengue. We must take steps to prevent larvae from growing inside homes and other structures. He cautioned residents against leaving water standing on tyres, pots, or other exposed surfaces.