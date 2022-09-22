Babar , Rizwan hammer scintillating knocks as Pakistan bo,unce back to level series

KARACHI: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hammered scintillating knocks as spirited Pakistan defeated England by 10 wickets in their second contest to level the seven-match T20I series 1-1 at National Stadium here on Thursday evening. Chasing a formidable target of 200, Babar hit 110 not out and Rizwan 88 not out as the hosts raced home with three balls to spare, without losing any wicket. Babar scored his second T20I hundred off 62 balls while Rizwan’s 51-ball innings was a big supporting act for his skipper and the team. Babar, who hit 5 sixes and 9 fours, also became the first Pakistani to score two centuries in T20Is. He had scored his first ton (122) against South Africa in 2021. In another milestone, Babar not only completed his 8000 runs in the shortest format but also broke his countryman Inzamamul Haq’s record of most centuries as Pakistan captain. Inzamam had scored nine centuries while Babar has scored 10. Overall, it was Babar’s 26th century in international cricket. Babar has become only the second batsman from Pakistan to reach landmark of 8000 runs in T20 cricket. Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik was the first Pakistan batsman before Babar to claim this feat. England had won the first encounter on Tuesday by six wickets with four balls to spare at the same venue. The third match will be played on Friday (today). Karachi is hosting first four matches while Lahore will host the remaining three matches of the series.

Moeen powers England to 199-5: Earlier, England’s stand-in skipper Moeen Ali struck a rapid half-century to lead his team to 199 for the loss of five scalps. Moeen smashed four sixes and as many fours in his 23-ball 55 not out after England opted to bat first after winning the toss. Ben Duckett (43), Harry Brook (31) and Alex Hales (30) also contributed to the run-fest as England hammered 119 in the last 10 overs. Moeen hit two towering sixes off pacer Mohammad Hasnain’s last two deliveries of the innings. Shahnawaz Dahani turned it around for Pakistan in the final over of the Powerplay and was on a hat-trick with the wickets of Hales and Dawid Malan. England, however, did not go into a shell with Duckett counter-attacking with the bat. England scored seven boundaries in the next eight overs and all of them came from Duckett en route to his 22-ball knock.