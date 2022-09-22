Sanaullah warns provinces against supporting PTI long march

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the provinces supporting the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan would violate the Constitution and there would be consequences for such act.

Talking to media persons, the Minister criticised Imran Khan for what he said misleading the people and dividing the nation through his rude attitude. He said Imran Khan is trying to malign state institutions. Regarding the law and order situation in the capital, he said all are equal before the law and no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. “The Constitution gives power to the federal government, and I would ask the cabinet and prime minister to use it in case of such a situation,” he added. To a question about legislation related to transgender persons, Sanaullah said that everything should be decided according to our religion, which guides us on all matters.

“We are Muslims first and everything else comes later. We would have to regulate our lives according to Islam, and religious scholars would be consulted on this issue,” he added. In response to a question about road closures in Islamabad, he stated that D-Chowk was closed due to a protest by farmers. He said that negotiations would be conducted with the leadership of farmers and their demands would be considered. He said that protesting farmers could be provided with an appropriate place to lodge their protest, however, they couldn’t be allowed to come to D-Chowk for protest. The minister said that strong action would be taken against participants of the PTI long march if they attempted to come towards D-Chowk. “The protestors can assemble at F-9 Park or some other places as the apex court has already guided in this regard. However, strong action would be taken in case of any attempt to come towards D-Chowk,” the minister maintained.

He criticised Imran Khan’s attitude and said that no one could negotiate with him as he has an incredible personality. Speaking about the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan, he said that the former prime minister had been involved in embezzlement and received an amount of around Rs260 million by selling gifts in the market.