Innovation Competition

By Sateesh Kumar

ICT Competition Winner Team 1

For the few years, the Huawei ICT Competition has nurtured and empowered the young talent of Pakistan to participate in achieving national plans and vision. My journey of the Huawei ICT Competition Middle East started in 2019. I was inspired by the winners of 2019 and registered for the competition in the 2020 .

In 2021, I participated in the 6th edition of the Huawei competition. To fulfil this dream, I worked hard, cleared different stages, and qualified for regional finals. During the process, we received various kinds of training from different instructors across Pakistan. We learned about different technologies, such as AI, Cloud, and 5G. My skills as an engineer have significantly improved because of the training and practice I received.

The regional final competition took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was not an easy journey due to travel and COVID restrictions. But thanks to the efforts of Huawei Pakistan, we went to Saudi Arabia and participated in the competition. The exam was 5hours long .We met the students from different countries including Bahrain, and Kuwaitand it was quite surprising to know that few of them were Pakistani by origin.

Both teams from Pakistan qualified for Huawei ICT Global Finals 2021-2022. We were in high spirits to win the competition again and started preparing for it. The competition was held on 17th June 2022 whereas the lab exam was 8 hours long. The closing ceremony took place on 25th June 2022 and once again, our team won the first prize in the Global finals. It was a proud moment for me to bring honour to my country Pakistan once again.

To honour our win in the Middle East regional final, Huawei Pakistan arranged an event with the President of Pakistan Dr.Arif Alvi where I was provided an opportunity to deliver a speech and share my experience.