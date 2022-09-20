Gold recoups losses, price rises by Rs400 per tola

Gold recovered some of its recent losses on Tuesday, despite a firmer dollar and increasing fears about an oversized rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. Data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) showed that the precious metal rose Rs400 per tola and Rs343 per 10 grams to settle at Rs155,100 and Rs132,973 respectively. Moreover, rising political and economic risks are doing little to entice haven buying, with the US dollar still the asset of choice. In the international market, the price of yellow metal rose by $7 per ounce; however, it failed to cross the psychological barrier of $1,700. The price settled at $1,669 as investors braced for aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks this week in an effort to tame high inflation. The yellow metal is viewed as a safe-haven investment in the face of inflation woes, but high-interest rates increase Gold rates in Pakistan are around Rs1,700 below the cost compared to the rate in the Dubai market. Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams.