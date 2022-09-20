Another nine coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

Coronavirus cases were decreasing as only nine cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said on Tuesday that nine corona cases were reported only in Lahore. He said the number of coronavirus was recorded at 522,006 while death toll 13,610 and recoveries 506,361 in the province. He said the health department conducted 2383 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, while overall 12,016,437 tests were conducted in Punjab. The secretary said the overall rate of Covid-19 incidence in the province was recorded as 0.4 per cent during the last 24 hours. About the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that people above 5 years of age should get themselves vaccinated immediately, adding that in such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona.