Terrorists strike Quetta

At least a person was killed and 13 others sustained injuries in a blast here at Poodagali Chowk on Friday, police said.

According to Dr Wasim Baig, Media Coordinator of Health Department Balochsitan, some 13 injured persons and a dead boy were brought to the Civil Hospital, where two of the injured were stated to be in serious condition.

The deceased was identified as Murad while the injured included Qadir Shah, Haseeb, Waleed, Naweed, Hamza, Shakil, Khadim Hussain, Uwais, Ashraf, Abdul Rasheed, Fraz, Sarfraz and a woman Saima.

Police sources said unidentified miscreants lobbed a hand grenade on Sabzal Road which left one dead and 13 injured. The hand grenade exploded between a rickshaw and a vehicle parked on the roadside.

Senior doctors and paramedics were called to the trauma centre of the civil hospital to treat the injured by the blast. Police and frontier corps personnel reached the site and launched an investigation into the incident. The blast was heard far and wide as it caused panic in the area.

Adviser to the Chief Minister for Home Mir Zia Langove strongly condemned the explosion in Quetta and sought a report of the incident from officials concerned. He said an “unsuccessful attempt was made to spread panic” among the people. He vowed that those responsible for the attack would be arrested soon.

Langove issued directives to provide the “best possible treatment” to the injured. The adviser also expressed his condolences to the heirs of the dead and the injured persons.