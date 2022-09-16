PESHAWAR: More than 25,000 pregnant women are among people affected by devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while around 20,000 deliveries are expected in coming month.

This assessment was made by Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday after conducting screening of pregnant women in 13 districts badly impacted due to disastrous floods.

The Health Department has completed screening in districts from mountainous Kohistan and Swat to Southern plain region of Tank district.

The Department has also established around 300 Mother and Child Healthcare Camps in all these 13 flood affected districts. Kits were distributed in the camps for safety of new born besides distribution of essential medicines free of cost.

The Lady Health Workers have been assigned the task of monitoring of Mother and Child cases and reporting with concerned officials forthwith.

The Health Department also made assurance for early completion of rapid assessment of Health Centers and soon work will start over renovation.