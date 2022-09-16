Floods, rains damaged 8,431 km roads, 180 bridges: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday said that recent rains and floods have badly affected communication system in the province inflicting damages to 780 roads stretched over 8431 km.

Provincial Information Minister, in a statement outlining damages, overall flood situation and relief activities, informed that 180 bridges, 1642 culverts and 2125 causeways were damaged by heavy rains and floods in Sindh.

So far 646 precious lives have been lost and 8321 people received injuries while live stock has also been damaged across Sindh and 200,317 cattle have died, he said and added that a total of 1,598,090 houses have been affected, of which 500,249 have completely collapsed, while 1,077,210 houses have been partially damaged.

Memon said that a total of 1,666,266 families comprising 10,552,903 people have been affected and 6,940,907 people have been displaced due to flooding of their native areas.

For providing emergency shelter to the IDP’s, 41 relief camps have been established in Karachi division, 296 in Hyderabad division, 269 in Sukkur, 579 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 481 in Larkana and 48 in Mirpur Khas division, he added.

Sindh government, PDMA, NDMA, UNWFP, Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force are actively participating in rescue and relief activities and 494357 ration bags, 222584 tents, 1852298 mosquito nets, 202825 plastic tarpaulins, 10157 cattle mosquito nets, 33335 jerry cans, 25375 kitchen sets, 406436 litres of mineral water, 3500 first aid kits, 1900 school tents and other goods were distributed among the flood victims.

“Government of Sindh is paying special attention to discharge of rainwater from Naushahro Feroze, Khairpur, Matiari and Jhudo and all pumping machinery has been activated to drain water from Naushehro Feroze, Khairpur, Matiari to Rohri Canal,” info minister informed.

He said that despite continuous decrease in inflow of water at Kotri Barrage the high level flood situation is still prevailing as inflow at Kotri Barrage was recorded 525700 cusecs and the discharge in the downstream 500900 cusecs.

He said that due to the continuous decrease in the water level in the Indus River, the water of Manchhar Lake was rapidly going into the river.

Memon said that the control room in the health department was working 24 hours for immediate medical assistance to the victims and it could be contacted at phone numbers 02292040106 and 0229240114 for immediate medical assistance from any city or village.