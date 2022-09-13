Relief goods from Kasur sent to flood-affected areas: minister

Punjab Excise and Taxation Minister Sardar Asif Nakai said on Monday that the aid, collected by the tehsil administration Kasur, had been sent to the flood affected areas for distribution among people.

Member National Assembly Sardar Talib Hasan Nakai, Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Raja Qasim Mehboob Janjua, Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmed and others were also present.

Speaking to the media-persons, the minister said that three truckloads of relief goods worth Rs70 lakh including charpoys, utensils, clothes, tents and other essential items, were being sent to Dera Ghazi Khan and other areas for rehabilitation of the flood victims.

He said that in this hour of difficulty, we all have to support the flood victims. The minister appealed to citizens to actively participate in sending relief goods to the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Sargodha, through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), has so far disbursed Rs25,000 per flood-hit family in tehsil Esa Khel under the Flood Relief Cash Assistance. A total of Rs204.17 million has been disbursed among 8,481 flood affected families, said a BISP official Muhammad Saleem on Monday.

In a talk with the APP, he said four special payment centres had been set up in the areas including Public Library, Union Council Kaloor, Union Council Taraag and in Kamer Mushani Union Council Taekhel. All payment centers were kept open on Saturday for disbursement of payment to the affectees, he added. The affected families could send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance programme. Upon receiving payment message, they could visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment, he added.