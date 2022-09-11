Style, sophistication, the standout factor and glam — Saira Shakira is a force to reckon with

Saira Shakira is a brand that many label as a breath of fresh air. The designs are unique, the cuts are modern and the colours are different than what we see normally. How would you describe your design philosophy?

When Saira and I started this brand, we believed in function over form. Great design is more than just good aesthetics. We wanted our consumers to be able to dress up or dress down for multiple occasions. Moreover, we always aimed for the “wow” factor.

You both are some of the humblest and down to earth people in the fashion industry despite your phenomenal success. You are approachable, friendly and very polite. What ethos do you bring with your work?

When building a brand, it’s not enough to create a great product or service and call it a day. If you want your brand to have any sort of longevity, you need to build strong relationships with the people you work with, help them grow as you grow along -and that requires something more: transparency.

Has the overall inflation prompted you to increase prices of your outfits?

Inflation has effected everyone on so many levels all over the world. We’ve tried not to put that burden on our consumer but yes have to increase our prices.

You design a wide range of outfits from luxury pret to bridals and formals. Which category sells the most?

I don’t think it would be fair to put one over the other. There are seasons. Luxury pret is more of and all rounded so it sells well all year round and our formals and Bridals do well during the wedding season locally and internationally.

What price bracket do people usually can afford when they come to you?

Depends on what they’re looking for but I’d say ranging from Rs 150,000 to Rs 250,000.

You have worked with a number of celebrities for shoots and then makeup artists, editors etc. With whom have you had the most fun working with?

Our all-time favourite photographer is Alee Hassan. We’ve worked the most with him and Shoaib makeup artist. Celebrity would be Maya Ali and Sanam Saeed. They both bring a very professional attitude on set and are very comfortable to work with.

Who has been the toughest?

Oh gosh. We do have an answer but we rather not say.

You are one of our favourite Pakistani fashion designers. Who are some of yours?

Our all-time favourites have always been Sana Safinaz from the day we started our brand.

How do you both divide roles and responsibilities among yourselves?

It is funny how every single person who has approached us always want to know who does what. Honestly, we both do everything, we both have our inputs in everything we design.

Do you believe you have always been given fair reviews in the press?

Gosh! That’s another trick question. To be fair not always. We have been targets of unfair reviews.

What are you currently working on?

We have our bridal line coming up and then we have our formal line, we’re working on our casual winter line. So yes, there’s quite a bit in the pipeline. We’re also working with Crimson alongside as well.

How lucrative has delving into lawn been for you?

Touch wood, I think have been very lucky with lawn. People love are aesthetics. We’ve been able to give hit collections season after season. It’s been very lucrative Alhumdullilah

Do you also make accessories other than outfits?

We partnered up with a friend/ family member and started a diamond jewellery line under the name of The Jewel Company.

How do you deal with unhappy clients?

We tried to satisfy them to the best we can in the given situation so that they don’t go home with a bad experience.

What according to you has been your biggest achievement so far?

Getting to where we are now, having survived the pandemic but we still have a long way to go.

You are one of the most influential Pakistanis. Who influenced you to pursue your current line of work?

Sana Safinaz and Umar Sayeed.

Tell us about the wedding trends for this year.

While most of the world has been embracing intimate, minimalist weddings in recent years, Pakistani brides have gone all out. Floral designs aren’t new within bridalwear, but the trends of the 2023 collections have reworked this classic motif by designing more oversized embellishments and turn this traditional aesthetic into something more modern.