Edhi Orange Line to be inaugurated today

Another route of Karachi’s Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) system, Abdul Sattar Edhi Orange Line to be inaugurated on September 10, 2022. Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon would inaugurate the Orange Line at its depot near Bacha Khan Flyover commonly known as Banaras Chowk. The Orange Line corridor is 3.88 kilometres long and provides connectivity from Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Orangi Town to the Board Office intersection at KDA roundabout North Nazimabad. The BRT line is likely to facilitate 50,000 passengers daily and it has five stations while its depot has the capacity to park 30 buses. The project was launched by former chief minister of the province Syed Qaim Ali Shah in June 2016 while later on December 14 government of Sindh renamed the Orange Line after the late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, in recognition of his services to the poor. The trial run of Orange Line buses from Orangi Town to North Nazimabad Edhi Green Line station has already started and passengers were getting free service during the trial run.