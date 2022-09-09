Pak foreign reserves increase by $1,103 mn to $14.47305 bn

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country increased by $ 1,103 million to $ 14.47305 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP’s weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on Sept. 02, the foreign reserves holding with State Bank $ 8,799.9 million. The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $ 5,673.6 million. During the week ending on Sept. O2, SBP received $ 1,166 million from International Monetary Fund under Extended Fund Facility program. After accounting for external debt and other payments, SBP reserves increased by $1,103 million to $ 8,799.9 million.