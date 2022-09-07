Acclaimed writer Awais Khan hopes his upcoming novel is enjoyed in Pakistan and UK both

You are one of our most favourite writers. For the uninitiated, what do you write about and what kind of books have you published so far?

That is very kind of you to say. I am a novelist based in Lahore, Pakistan, and I usually like to write books that tackle a social or cultural issue. My debut novel in The Company of Strangers was published by Simon & Schuster India and The Book Guild in 2019. It is being republished in the UK by Hera Books in October 2022, and is also available via audio. It is also being adapted into a web series by Pikchur TV. My second novel No Honour was published by Orenda Books in August 2021 to much critical acclaim. It was reviewed very favourably in the press and has garnered plenty of love from readers and authors alike. It won the World Book Award. I occasionally write short stories as well. One of my short stories was long listed for the Short Story Dagger Award this year. At the moment, I am just putting the finishing touches on my third novel which will be published by Orenda Books in 2023.

You are a highly qualified author having studied from abroad. How much has your education helped you in honing your skills as a writer?

Education is a necessary component in the personal and professional development of any individual. Even though my educational qualifications have nothing to do with creative writing, I learned a lot about writing during my time in college. However, it was after my studies that I decided to take matters in my own hands, and embarked on the 6-month Novel Writing Course with Faber Academy. It completely changed my life. I am a firm believer in the fact that one can learn how to write.

How do you plan and draft your story plots?

I am not a big planner, to be honest. I am more of a pantser. Of course, the idea for a story is always in my head, but I usually let my characters and the overall story dictate what will happen next. It feels more natural to me.

Which Pakistani writer are you a fan of?

That’s easy. It’s Faiqa Mansab, author of This House of Clay & Water. She’s one of Pakistan’s most eminent writers and scholars, but she also has a remarkable flair for storytelling. I read her novel in the space of two days – it is that compelling. Her novel has been a critical and commercial success and you only have to follow her on social media to see the strides she is making in the world of literature. I can’t wait to read her next book. Saba Karim Khan is another Pakistani author I greatly admire. Her novel Skyfall is thought-provoking and essentially a work of genius.

Tell us, why should people read?

Reading not only provides mental stimulation, but it’s also a very important way in which we can enrich ourselves and also stay connected with what’s happening in the world. Most of all, reading expands our knowledge of subject areas we may be interested in, thereby allowing us the opportunity to critically analyse things and form our own opinions. Reading comes first and foremost in education, of course, but it’s great entertainment too. If you have a book with you, even the longest flight will seem bearable. I think people should read to enrich their lives, to make themselves more knowledgeable about things and to have fun.

You have won numerous awards and have been recognised profusely for your work. What according to you has been your biggest achievement so far?

It is common knowledge that authors in Pakistan have it tough. We don’t have any mainstream publishers in this country, and due to that, there are no literary agents either. As a result, it is next to impossible for a Pakistani author to get noticed internationally. They say that good writing always shines through, but for it to do that, there have to be some avenues open. I think my biggest achievement to date is the simple fact of getting published and noticed in the UK. It has taken up many years of my life, but I feel that I got there in the end.

Do you think winning awards is a great motivation for writers to do more? What about those who are equally brilliant but haven’t managed to win accolades as yet?

Awards are definitely a great motivation, not to mention a good way of bringing in some much-needed cash for a writer, but I don’t think that they’re a necessary indicator of brilliance. This industry is highly subjective, and what works for one may not work for another. The judges on award panels are human too at the end of the day, and it is entirely possible that they may overlook authors that are as equally brilliant as the ones they’ve selected, if not more. We hear of so many stories where an author finally makes it with that one book and goes on to win awards and sell plenty of copies. However, what a lot of people don’t realise is that the very same author has been around for years, possibly decades, and it is very much possible that their previous work might actually be better. So, if someone hasn’t won an award yet, they shouldn’t let that affect them at all.

Is it hard for a brilliant writer with a great story to get a publishing deal?

Getting published is difficult for any author out there. Getting traditionally published in particular takes a lot of time. Since the competition is absolutely cutthroat, the manuscript being submitted has to be as perfect as possible. If you want to get published by a big publisher, then you’ll have to go through a literary agent. Whilst there might be tens of thousands of writers, there are only a few hundred literary agents and with most of them swamped with submissions, getting yourself noticed is harder than ever. Also, signing up with an agent doesn’t mean that your book will automatically get published. There’s the little matter of finding a publisher for the book. The pool gets smaller when it comes to publishers and even at this stage, an author must be prepared for turndowns. There are no guarantees in publishing. You could have written the best book in the world, but it will have to go through the same gruelling process. Being shortlisted for awards beforehand helps, but at the end of the day, the story has to stand up for itself i.e. if it even gets a chance to be noticed by an agent or publisher. Having said that, it is also important not to lose hope. There is always that one agent out there that’s waiting for a book like yours, and likewise, there’s always a publisher out there too who would publish it. Write the best book you can and then edit it like you’ve never edited before. Give it your all. It’s all a mixture of luck, talent, connections and a little bit of magic.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently editing my third novel which will be published by Orenda Books in 2023. It is set between Lahore and London, and I hope that lots of people in both Pakistan and the UK will be able to relate to it.

You are one of the top most influential people of Pakistan? Who has influenced you the most to pursue your current line of work?

That is very kind. I don’t think I’m anywhere near where I want to be, but that’s the beauty of life. It is always a work in progress, so I hope and believe that one day, I will achieve all my dreams. I think that in Pakistan, our lives are controlled to a great extent by our parents and extended families. There is always that fear of what people would say if you try to break away from the mould. Thankfully, I’ve been blessed with incredibly supportive parents who have never to this day questioned my passion for writing. They’ve supported me morally and financially through many tough years and still continue to do so. Having a supportive family in Pakistan is a blessing, and if you happen to have one, then you’re one of the luckiest people in the country. Also, I have to say that my literary agent, Annette Crossland, has always been a pillar of support, never giving up on my books and certainly never on me as an author. She’s always done her best by me and for that I’m very grateful. Also, Hazel Orme, who was the first to recognise my talent. Similarly, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the tremendous support of my friends. Being an author means that life can often be very solitary, and therefore, the presence of fellow authors and friends in life is paramount. I’m very lucky to have the support and friendship of talented people like Alan Gorevan, AA Chaudhuri, Faiqa Mansab, Paula Robinson, Heleen Kist, Sarah Faichney, Eve Smith, Saba Karim and so many more.