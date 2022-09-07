Anisha Yousaf – the queen of nail trends is one of our top 50 most influential Pakistanis

You are one of the youngest female entrepreneurs in the country, who is right at the helm of affairs of her venture. Has being a woman ever been an obstacle for you in your way to the top?

Being a woman was never an issue, in fact the system itself was as they do not give such rights or recognition to successful women. Too much success raises eyebrows here. But all I had was my father supporting me against all odds.

What challenge that you overcame in your career made you the proudest?

It is always a backstab from the most trusted person in your work. I was very young when I faced my first fall in business and that first fall became my biggest challenge and opportunity too by God’s will and brought to me where I am today. Even today, it’s not a smooth ride. Running a business is a rollercoaster ride.

How would you describe yourself as a boss?

I’m more like a friend to all my team members and that’s the best key.

Some say the services at The Nail Bar are pricey. Would you agree to that?

No. According to the products, the service and the environment I provide at all my branches, the prices are very reasonable.

How do you ensure safety, comfort and security of a client in sensitive services like that of getting acrylic nails done?

The training and products ensure safety and why Nail Bar made its name is because I don’t compromise on anything.

How do you deal with unhappy clients?

First with apologies, then taking the issues in my notice personally and making sure the unhappy client is taken care of on priority.

What are you currently working on?

With high demand rising, I’m working on getting more nail technicians trained for other cities.

What has been the motivating factor behind all your efforts and struggles towards reaching your goal as a successful person?

Recognition and especially when my clients appreciate me for the hygiene, customer service and services itself keeps me motivated and growing.

What according to you has been your biggest achievement so far?

There have many but to be precise international recognition. Being the guest of honour at schools to tell my success story to motivate young girls.

You are one of the most influential people in Pakistan. Growing up, who has been instrumental in influencing you to pursue your line of work?

My father and my eldest sister.