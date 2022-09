21 trucks laden with Iranian tomatoes reach Taftan

Another consignment of tomatoes imported from Iran reached Taftan on Sunday, customs officials said. Over 21 trailers loaded with tomatoes reached Pakistan via Taftan Border from Iran. The trucks, after clearance, will be sent across the country to end the shortage of tomatoes. Earlier, over 50 trailers of tomatoes and 70 trailers of imported onions reached Karachi vegetable market, which helped to bring the onions price down by 100 rupees and tomatoes price by 120 rupees, according to market sources. The Ministry of Commerce in a session last Tuesday decided to import onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan and Iran to control soaring prices of the commodities in the country after flooding damaged the crops in the country. “The country will face shortage of onions and tomatoes in the next three months,” the meeting was informed in a briefing. “Current flooding has damaged crops and a shortage and hike in prices is expected,” the participants briefed.