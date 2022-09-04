Getting to know the original ScaryAmmi

Over the years, you have delved into journalism, public relations and blogging and are now an influencer. Where do you think your strength lies?

From prenatal guidance and tours to school reviews and everything else, I want Scaryammi to be the one-stop shop for pretty much anything an Ammi needs. From the start of a girl’s menstruation to the moment they marry off her children, Scaryammi and I will be their continuous friend and support. This is where Ayesha Nasir’s strength stands. To help all these ammis, women n girls where they needed us the most. Now, it has become the most renowned Ammi’s brand not in Pakistan but across the world.

You are the proud daughter of two notable doctors in the country. How did you not end up studying medicine?

I did go to medical college and did exceptionally well. I got into King Edward Medical College and received a gold medal in medicine all over Punjab. But during the process of study, I realised I wanted a more creative career pursuit. I was always more of a writer and a dreamer and a thinker than a clinician. This is the main reason I had chosen scaryammi as my career and it is growing rapidly beyond my expectations.

Tell us about your renowned blog and group, Scary Ammi. For the uninitiated, please explain what that is, how it came into being, and what is purpose of it. What do you think makes it so great?

I started a startup called ‘Scary Ammi’ just from Facebook and now it has become the world’s first platform for the Pakistani Ammi’s in just nine months. We have been able to reach and gain membership of 74 000 every day five thousand of me submit requests for memberships but we only able to accept 200 to 300 because of our validation process just this year alone we have generated revenues of 8.6 million rupees with 50 coming from product sales of products that we so that we endorse and 50 coming from pr and marketing campaigns from mega brands like Nestle and P&G that want to talk to mothers through us. Scaryammi is now developing its own technology platform which will further enhance its mission of providing support and guidance to mothers. There is a blog and an online community, it has evolved into Pakistan’s first digital mothering community that helps mothers by educating, empowering, and guiding them. With 400 events completed in just two years, Scaryammi already has 150,000 mothers as members.

You are a highly qualified individual yourself. How much has your education helped you in your professional life?

I have a Master of Science in Journalism degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism. I have written articles in the Washington Times, Granta, Reader’s Digest and other magazines. I have also worked with the BBC and The News On Sunday. I have worked as a national correspondent for Dunya News and a senior executive producer for Express News. I have received recognition for my journalism work from organisations including the New York Overseas Press Club, the Deadline Club, Frontline Fellowship and others. I started Scaryammi as a trustworthy and thorough news source covering motherhood and parenting-related topics.

How supportive is the family of your work?

Family support is a significant source of encouragement for young people. Families need to be a source of encouragement for their children in order for them to grow and succeed in life. Parents can help children by giving them money, taking care of the household, and providing their children with warmth, love and attention. Young people often have trouble finding jobs with good pay. When they do find one, they face such difficulties as not having enough money to buy clothes or attend social events with friends; not being able to afford healthy food; living in an unsafe area, or experiencing an unstable housing arrangement. I have always been blessed by the support of my family! My father has pushed me beyond the limits I had imposed on myself!

What are you currently working on?

I am working on Scryammi mission and it’s progressively growing by the time.

You have been a guest on so many talk shows, etc. The entire country knows you. What, according to you, has been your biggest achievement so far?

The accomplishments that may go unnoticed but are consistently the most significant make me the proudest. Ammi attended our lactation sessions, and as a result, she was able to nurse entirely. I am proud to have been a part of her journey. All this Scaryammi process is the great achievement for me.

You are one of the most influential people in the country. Who influenced you to pursue your current line of work?

With all honesty, it provided a solution to a somewhat private issue. Even with four children, I felt that I hadn’t had the understanding, support, or direction I needed along the way. That’s why I started Scaryammi. To help those

Ammis who need my support and help in their motherhood or womanhood journey.