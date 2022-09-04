Sarah Khan awes social media with new video post

The adorable video of showbiz A-lister Sarah Khan with her daughter Alyana Falak is viral on social media sites. The ‘Tum Meri Ho’ star, on her official account of the photo and video sharing platform, Thursday, posted a new video of herself with the toddler. Khan can be seen giving a kiss to Alyana as she adorably looked up at her. “MASHALLAH. Mama ki zindagi,” the celebrity wrote in the caption of the video, which had singer Emily Watts’ popular track ‘La Vie En Rose’ play in the background. The video shared by Sarah Khan, a few hours ago, has been watched by millions of users of the visual-sharing site and is now viral on social media. Additionally, the post attracted thousands of hearts and sweet comments for the mother-daughter duo from 9.6 million followers of the actor. Here is what social users wrote in the comments section: Adorable MASHALLA, Ufff this reel has my whole heart, Like mother like daughter, MASHALLAH THE WAY SHE LOOKS AT U!she is cutie pie, Awww how cute! Given her stellar on-screen performances and grounded attitude in the real world, Sarah Khan is one of the most loved and sought-after actors in the showbiz industry.