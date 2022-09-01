ISLAMABAD: France will provide emergency relief to the people of Pakistan who have been affected by the severe floods in different parts of the country.

During telephone call, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna with Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardari-Bhutto, she expressed France’s solidarity with Pakistan and wished to respond promptly to the Pakistani authorities’ appeal for international support, said a news release issued by the France Embassy in Pakistan.

A special charter leased by the Airbus Foundation will transport 83 very high-capacity water pumps, 200 family tents, and survival, hygiene and protective equipment to Pakistan.

The aircraft will also carry experts from Civil Security units, particularly doctors and nurses who will be deployed on the ground in consultation with the Pakistani authorities.

Given the widespread destruction of the country’s infrastructure, in the coming days, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs will also be shipping a 50- meter-long Bailey-type bridge to Pakistan that will be able to be swiftly deployed in the affected areas.

These operations are being carried out within the framework of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM).

French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs will provide financial assistance to French NGOs and Pakistan Red Crescent, the statement maintained.