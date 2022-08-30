Imran almost pushed country to default to save his prime ministership: Bilawal

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said former prime minister Imran Khan chose the moment of devastating floods to exploit his governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab for sabotaging national economic interests and IMF economic bailout. In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, he said Pakistan was devastated by floods, more than 1,500 people were killed, and 33 million were affected in the four provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh. “People have lost everything. Every Pakistani should be doing all they can to help their fellow citizens.” “This is a betrayal of our country and our people. First, he (Imran) entered into a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), then he almost pushed the country to default to save his prime ministership,” he noted. “Now he tries to sabotage IMF economic bailout after the mess he created. KP finance minister calls it a ‘blackmailing tactic’.