Sana Salman is a master of all trades

You are a cosmetologist, event manager, a wholesaler and a businesswoman. Carrying out such diverse roles, share with us the one thing you are really good at.

Well apart of many things, I am think I am really good at executing any idea that interests me, I am tough one to crack when I set my mind to do anything. Never give up, and be confident in what you do. There may be tough times, but the difficulties which you face will make you more determined to achieve your objectives and to win against all the odds.

What are your strengths?

I think your strengths should be skills that can be supported through experience. My biggest strength comes from my inner motivation to do better, you can always do better, there is always room for improvement, be better than what you were or what you did. I always like to challenge my skills through innovation in my work. I am go getter, I have always believed that one can achieve anything you set your mind to.

Tell us about Global Partners Consulting & Warehousing.

Global Partner Consulting & warehousing came into existence when I felt the need in the community of a company which can guide people outside United States to help establish their business and extend support for ecommerce seller for their third-party logistics to fulfil their needs for prep services and establishing business in United States. Global Partner warehousing is one of its kind 3pl service provider owned and operated by only female originated from Pakistan in Texas. Where e offers 3pl services to client across states and abroad. Being their extra hand overseas to help their business reach their goals.

For the uninitiated, please explain what cosmetology is.

Cosmetology is defined as branch of beauty and self-grooming, where stylist helps their client attain or revamp their look, I have always been a lover for makeup and trying out new looks which could enhance my personality and my passion towards beauty lead me to be a cosmetologist. It gives great pleasure when you make people happy by changing a different perspective of style or beauty to their look.

How do you manage to take out quality family time from your busy schedule?

For me Family is always a priority, I have two beautiful daughter who are my best buddies and my husband who is my biggest support and critic. Having daughters are properly my biggest blessings who are there to cherish and uplift my mood. I try to take out time every day to have a connection or share a conversation about their day, enjoying a quality time.

What are you currently working on?

Right now I am focused to increase and establish our newly opened warehouse, which is in the heart of Texas state, offering enormous facility with latest software and excellent customer service to help brands scale & offer their products to USA market. Our aim is to branch it out to different states offering franchise model to help new entrepreneurs to establish their 3pl warehouses.

You once told us event management is in your blood. Tell us about your passion for it.

I have experienced multiple profession throughout my journey, but the kick I get being on ground during a live vent is something different. It takes a lot to pull out a great live event. From a full time, event manager to a ecommerce seller was a 180 degree turn for me. I moved from one country to another and establish a new brand all together was never easy. It takes a lot of courage and time. Now I am slowly and gradually coming back to my passion for hosting events including designer exhibitions, fashion shows and live events.

Have you ever done any events or plan to do in Pakistan?

Well so far, I have not been fortunate to host events in Pakistan, most of my career I have been conducting events overseas firstly In Qatar now in United States But I aim to bring our brand to Pakistan where we will be hosting seminars for Global Partner Consulting showing people how they can establish their companies in United states and how they can immigrate to United states through that. We are planning to host business consultation, career fairs and Immigration seminars in Pakistan Soon.

Is it a fun and rewarding job?

I belive I have been one of the lucky ones who have chosen their Passion or hobby as a job. Trust me when you are enjoying your work everything you do is rewarding. I am people’s person and all the work I do needs to bring either a impact or help others. I belive there is nothing rewarding then a job that gives you that satisfaction that at the end of the day you helped someone or even if you made a small impact in changing their life.

What according to you has been your biggest achievement so far?

Surviving being a female boss. I believe in this time of competition, global world and a male dominant industry of wholesale and logistics, I have managed to survive a huge change of moving and settling in a completely new environment, In my journey of moving from middle east to United states, I had to start my career all over again, make new connections, Make new friends, establish networking. And in my small journey of three years in United States I have establish three companies which are now helping hundreds of other individuals and businesses.

You are one of the top most influential people of the country. Who has influenced you to pursue your current line of work?

I truly belive any influence is just the aura or personality that you carry to the world. The attitude that counts towards being influential. I admire the work of Abdul Sattar Edhi. He has always been a person I would love my old self become one day. Humble, Simple, always helping and God fearing. Because all that is left in this world after you are gone is the good work and words that you have done. How you have made people feel. Success is a byproduct of being famous and influential but one should tie its success to greater goals to wellness and kindness.