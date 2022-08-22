Nayyara Noor passes away at 71 years of age

Pakistan’s legendary singer Nayyara Noor passed away in Karachi on Sunday, following a brief period of illness.

As confirmed by the family sources, the ‘Nightingale of Pakistan’, who had been under treatment for some time in the city, has passed away at the age of 71.

Moreover, the family informed that the funeral prayer of Noor will be offered today at 4:00 pm at ‘Masjid/Imambargah Yasrab’, Defence, while, the musical icon will be laid to rest at the Defence Phase-8 cemetery.

PM Shehbaz Sharif as well as several politicians and showbiz celebs have shared their condolences towards the family of singer Nayyara Noor.

Born in November 1950, in the Assam region of India, Nayyara Noor migrated to Pakistan with her family at the age of seven. Though she had always been into music and singing, Noor first started singing on Radio Pakistan in 1968, and later moved to television with her melodious voice.

One of the most prolific playback singers of Pakistan, Noor was god-gifted in her talent and had not received any formal training for it.

With hundreds of iconic songs to her credit through her decades-long career span, Noor had received multiple top awards of the country, including Nigar Award and Pride of Performance, in addition to three gold medals.

The music had veteran bid farewell to her illustrious singing career in 2012.