Dr. Mehrub Moiz Awan was dropped from the TEDxISL talk merely for being trans. Parents expressed their concerns regarding the speaker’s being trans, according to them, this was highly inappropriate since their children were young and impressionable.

The activist has spoken openly in the past regarding controversial topics. She has a strong presence on social media and is known widely for her meaningful statements. She said, “As visibility increases, so does violence.” And the hegemons always use moral policing to gatekeep alternative voices and opinions. It’s happened before; it’ll happen again. “That’s the cycle of struggle for the redistribution of power,” in a caption addressing this issue.

Awan used a symbolic red strip to hide her face, which called out the hypocrisy of censorship. Her talk had already been approved. ISL stated that it met the rules and regulations. However, in a letter, they expressed that some parents had disproved the situation.

Awan further shed light on how the actions performed by ISL were illegal under the Transgender Protection Act of 2018.

The clause states, “the denial of access to, removal from, or unfair treatment in, government or private establishments, organizations, institutions, departments, or centres in whose care, custody, or employment a transgender person may be.”

Maria B, a famous designer, took it to her social media where she bashed this decision. She posted on her Instagram story with a caption stating, “Well done ISL School!!! My kids are at ISL… and we, as parents, will decide who the real role models are for our kids. ”

The designer further said in her story, “this person is NOT from the Khwajasara community…” love and respect always for the khwajasara… “. She further opted for a much harsher tone where she said, “He is a man transitioning into a woman in Pakistan.”

She questioned her achievements and her standing in general, other than being “abusive” and “inappropriate.”