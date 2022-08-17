KSE-100 index down after a volatile session

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) fell back into the red after two consecutive positive sessions, with the benchmark KSE-100 index falling by 0.42pc.

The indicator fluctuated back and forth between negative and positive territory as a result of competing forces of purchasing and selling. The resulting drop of 185.34 points (or 0.42pc) brought the KSE-100 index down to a final value of 43,436.48.

The trading day began with a jump, and despite strong investor sentiments, the market only saw moderate purchasing activity until noon. This was due to the fact that the market opened higher. The KSE-100 index was subjected to new selling pressure after the midday break, which resulted in the index’s decline. The downturn became more severe in the last several hours, which resulted in losses for the equity market as it came to a conclusion.

Investors’ lack of confidence was felt most in the auto and oil industries, which both ended the day in the red. The cement, banking, and fertiliser industries, meanwhile, ended the day with mixed results.

According to Capital Stake, “the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) concluded the session on Tuesday in the negative” because “the gains made during the day were not able to be sustained.”

The report noted that the indices went down for the most of the trading session, with volumes falling relative to the previous close.

According to Topline Securities, the day was a mixed bag for stocks. The market started the day on a bullish note, rising to a high of 43,888 (+266 points; up 0.61pc), but then it fell to a low of 43,380 (-242 points; down 0.55pc) before finally settling at 43,437 points, according to the report.

On the economic front, the government agreed to increase the price of gasoline for the last few days of August by Rs6.72, from Rs227.19 to Rs233.91.

The increase in cost from the base price was Rs5.54, bringing the total to Rs197.39 (or 84pc of the original price). A rise of Rs1.18 brought the total amount spent on retailers and transport to Rs16.52. The petroleum levy was not changed from its previous rate of Rs20.