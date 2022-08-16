Amazon in Pakistan has terminated more than 13,000 Pakistani seller accounts over suspicions of fraud. Due to government backing through Pakistan Post’s many programmes to promote the cottage industry and boost the nation’s exports, the trend of small company owners choosing to become Amazon Sellers has been steadily increasing over the past few years.

However, people with knowledge of the matter told that Amazon has terminated more than 13,000 Pakistani seller accounts.

Mian Chanuu and Sahiwal, two cities in Punjab, have reportedly been designated as fraudulent red zones by Amazon because vendors based there have been discovered engaging in fraudulent activities. According to sources, Amazon has also blacklisted IP addresses from Mian Channu, therefore users from these regions are now using Dubai or the computers of other customers to access their accounts.