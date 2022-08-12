Hareem Farooq wins social media with new Instagram reel

Actor and model Hareem Farooq shared her new Instagram reel and it is going viral. Hareem Farooq’s Instagram reel is a combination of pictures from a photo shoot. Thousands of the application’s users liked the viral video. There are many comments on the latest post. A user called it a fantastic video. A second one stated she looked beautiful princess. A third user wrote it was good to see her after so long.

The celebrity has over two million followers on Instagram. She shares her personal and professional visuals with them. The posts go hit and netizens praise them.

Previously, she posted a picture album of her in a yellow kurta shalwar. The click was praised by Instagram users as well.

Hareem Farooq has been seen in hit serials Mere Jeevan Sathi, Doosri Biwi, Dobara Phir Se and others. In 2013, the actor met with a road accident in Islamabad at the end of 2013. Recalling the incident in ARY News’ show Har Lamha Purjosh, she said her right arm got broken and she went into depression.

“It was during my first drama project when this happened and lucky for me that the surgery went successful as doctors advised me to adopt natural healing process,” she said.

Describing the depression phase she suffered after the injury, Hareem Farooq said that becoming handicapped after doing so much activity fell like a bomb shell on her.