Saved Pakistan from going default: Miftah Ismail

Miftah Ismail, Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, stated that the federal administration took difficult decisions that prevented the country from sliding into debt.

He went on to say that the country was in an extremely difficult situation. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Saturday. The federal minister stated that he was never intended to seek a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but that circumstances forced him to do so. Miftah went on to say that we were giving $500m in gasoline subsidies while not exporting anything. Furthermore, the minister stated that Pakistan was on the verge of default whenwe took power, which is why he sought the International Monetary Fund (IMF) just days after becoming finance minister.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail clarified that neither the State Bank of Pakistan nor he had “personally intervened” to lower the value of the dollar, claiming that market conditions were to blame. In the interbank market, the rupee has gained Rs16.26 against the US dollar since July 29. During his speech, Ismail reiterated the government’s intention to restrict imports for the next three months, claiming that it was a necessity.

“We have put a prohibition on CPU automobiles, mobile phones, and home appliances that will remain in effect until September.” “The restrictions on [import of commodities with H S Codes beginning with] 84 and 85 are justified,” he explained. However, the minister stated that authorities were seeking to identify goods used by exporters to manufacture products and that their import would not be halted. He promised that the government had not suspended payments on any letters of credit already opened and would not do so in the future.

The minister pointed out that the country’s imports were $80b last year, while exports were only $31b. According to him, the country’s current account deficit was $17.5b, while the trade deficit after remittances was $18b. “If you run such a large deficit, your rupee will be under strain.” Bangladesh has raised the price of petrol to 308 taka today (per litre). They, too, are under duress. The global environment is quite difficult.” Instead of seeking loans, Ismail believes Pakistanis should live within their means and in dignity. “If we only have $30b in exports, we shouldn’t import as much.” If we don’t have anything to sell to the world, we shouldn’t buy anything from it.”

He stated he felt embarrassed when he had to meet with foreign ministers to seek for financing. “We were giving $500b in gasoline subsidies, had $7.5b in imports, and were not exporting at all.” We must go to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and request that they deal with the IMF (International Monetary Fund). “We were selling petrol at a lower price than the UAE.” “We were selling it at a lower price than the countries from which we purchase refined oil,” he continued. He agreed that mistakes will be made, and that exporters might have difficulty acquiring the materials needed to create their products.

When Ismail was recommended to abolish the fixed tax on traders using less than 300 units of power, he said, “What can I do but close the ministry?” It equates to abolishing VAT from 96pc of retailers. Why bother bothering the other 4pc? “I think we should just go home.” He further added, “Give me three months.” We’re in this together. Allow me to save this country from its difficulties. Pakistanis will resume imports.”