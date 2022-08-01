PIA to run seven special flights for Najaf during Ashura

PIA is all set for seven special flight operations for Najaf, Iraq as it has finalized its flight schedule on the occasion of Ashura to facilitate the pilgrims.

The series of special flights will start from August 2 and will continue till August 7.

According to the PIA spokesperson, PIA will provide as much convenience as possible to the visitors as per its traditions.

Flights will depart from Karachi to Najaf Ashraf and provide easy connections to other cities of the country.

PIA is arranging flights for Ashura as well as Arbaeen like every year.

PIA Spokesman said booking for the special flights has been started.