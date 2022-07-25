Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet for Muharram crescent on Friday

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting would be held at the Deputy Commissioner Office, Quetta for sighting the crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram 1444 AH on Friday, July 29.

According to the details as per official notification, the meetings of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would be held at their respective headquarters at the same time.

Similarly, the meeting of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Islamabad Capital Territory would be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.