On Monday, packaged milk producers raised the price of milk by Rs25 per litre, adding fuel to the fire of inflation that has been ravaging people for years.

It has been reported that packaged milk now costs Rs 200 per litre.

A quarter-pack of milk now costs Rs55, an increase of Rs5.

In addition, many businesses have raised the cost of spice packets from Rs 5 to at least Rs 10.

Additionally, the cost of biscuits from various brands has gone up from Rs 5 to at least Rs 10.