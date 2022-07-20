Rain, thunderstorms likely in most parts of country

Rain with gusty winds and thunderstorm is likely in most parts of the country according to the Meteorological Department.

Islamabad Weather

The federal capital is likely to receive rain with strong winds and thundershower in the morning, according to the Meteorological Department.

Nevertheless, the weather will remain hot and humid during the day in Islamabad.

Punjab Weather

In Punjab, areas including Rawalpindi, Galyat, Murree, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin are likely to receive rain with strong winds and thunderstorm.

Areas including Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Lahore, and Kasur are also likely to receive rain with strong winds and thunderstorms.

There is also a possibility of heavy rain in some places in the province, according to the Meteorological Department.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, areas including Dir, Swat, Balakot, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Haripur are expected to receive rain with strong winds and thunderstorms, according to the Meteorological Department.

Likewise, rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is expected in Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kurram, and Kohat too.

Whereas, in other districts of the province, the weather will remain partly cloudy and humid.

Sindh Weather

Weather will remain hot and humid in most districts of Sindh, whereas, the coastal areas are likely to receive light rain, according to the Meteorological Department.

Balochistan Weather

Weather will remain hot and humid in most districts of Balochistan, whereas, areas including Khuzdar, Awaran, Lasbela, and Barkhan are likely to receive rain with strong winds and thundershowers, according to the Meteorological Department.

GB & AJK Weather

Partly cloudy weather with gusty winds and thundershower is expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Heavy rain is also likely at some places in Kashmir, according to the Meteorological Department.