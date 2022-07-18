Much heated, hyped Punjab by-elections end peacefully

The polling process in by-election for twenty provincial assembly seats held in a peaceful manner as tight security arrangements have been put in place with Rangers and FC personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order situation during the polling.

However, minor incident of clashes have so far been reported at some polling stations where voters and workers of PML-N and PTI came face to face. Meanwhile, Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar addressing a press conference, said that overall the polling process was continued in a peaceful atmosphere except minor clashes reported at some places. He said the provincial government had taken all out measures to ensure peace and maintain law & order during the election process in the province.

It is pertinent to mention that 20 seats were fallen vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated 25 PTI dissident lawmakers on May 23, which included five lawmakers elected on reserved seats for women and minorities.

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar said that by-elections were being held in 20 constituencies in the province, which was very important to strengthen democracy, adding that the polling process was carried out peacefully in Lahore, Jhang, Faisalabad, Multan and others cities. districts of the province. He said that any political party which was winning the election did not need to spoil the situation by creating chaos. He challenged the PTI to point out a single incident of rigging or use of authority against them in the elections.

Attaullah Tarar said that election process was conducted under rules and regulations of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and every political party would have to follow the rules. He said that polling campus of political parties had been established at some distance from the polling stations, and irrelevant persons were not allowed to enter the polling station. However, he added, some parties wanted to deputed their men at gate, which would not be allowed at all. To ensue transparent, free and fair elections, rules should be followed, he warned.

As per the ECP rules, only candidates, candidates’ agents and polling agents were allowed to enter the polling stations, he said and added that PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema was trying to enter the PP-158 polling station, which was a sheer violation of the ECP rules. He said that the PTI leader was also involved in attacking the PML-N workers and its video evidence was also available. He added that he (Cheema) used the tactics to slow or stop the polling process. Tarar said that he had ordered police to take action on the incident according to the law.

The minister said that PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was also present in Muzaffargarh, with Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, which was a violation of the ECP rules, adding: “We have reservations on it, as the IGP FC has ordered the force to stay in their respective province.”

He mentioned that around 10 armed men were arrested in Lahore and some were arrested in Sheikhupura, adding that it was the government’s responsibility to restrain armed groups from entering the province.