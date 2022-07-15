Daily Times

Friday, July 15, 2022


SereneAir changes flights schedule at Karachi Airport

Web Desk

SereneAir Flight ER502, which was initially scheduled to depart for Islamabad at 12:30 PM on Friday, will now depart at 1 PM with a 30-minute delay, according to airport sources.

Earlier scheduled to depart for Islamabad at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, another SereneAir flight will now depart for the capital city at 9:30 p.m. with a three-hour delay.

Similar to the Peshawar flight, another SereneAir flight from Peshawar that was originally scheduled to land at Karachi Airport at 11:30 am on Friday will now do so at 12pm with a 30-minute delay.

All other flights will run according to schedule.

