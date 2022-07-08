The NATO Summit and Ukraine War

The NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) Summit concluded on June 30 with a “Strategic Concept.” It is chiefly the outline to spread NATO’s membership and put more resources to strengthen NATO’s key objective “collective defence,” and this time again against Russia for “invading Ukraine.”

All 30 Allied leaders and key NATO partners from Europe and Asia participated in the June 29-30, 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain. For the first time, it included NATO’s Asia-Pacific partners at the level of their leaders. In that way, it was a “historic moment” for the Transatlantic Alliance. The US presented the concept of the Transatlantic Alliance first at the NATO Summit on June 14, 2021, and extraordinary Summits held on February 25, 2022, and March 24, 2022, in response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also participated in the summit while five additional states have formally informed NATO of their membership aspirations. They include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Georgia, Sweden and Ukraine. NATO members agreed at the 2008 Bucharest Summit that Georgia and Ukraine “will become members of NATO in the future.”

With the launch of NATO’s “Strategic Concept,” it seems that the US is building up a strong alliance in the name of NATO that will be parallel to the United Nations. The US, a veto-power country in the UN, has already control over the UN Security Council rather than the entire UN system. Most of the UN member countries are either under the US influence or threat. So they speak the same language in the UN as the US. The US and its allies have fooled the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council on many occasions in the past that led the world to war-based disasters and economic recessions.

Undoubtedly, the world was much better economically till the early 1980s, before the advent of the US and the NATO sported so-called “Afghan Jihad”. The rest was spoiled by the doctored 9/11 attacks that led to another heinous chapter of the “War on Terrorism” that basically was aimed at “dismantling the assets” – the warriors, newly termed terrorists, the US and allies trained for the “Afghan Jihad.” After successfully defeating Russia with the support of the US, NATO countries and non-NATO partners and supporters, these warriors were disowned by their creators, mentors and supporters, and had become a great danger for their masters. So, dismantling them was a must. Consequently, the war on terror was planned and heinously executed to make the world poorer.

With the conclusion of the war on terrorism, many countries have been ruined just to consume the military armaments amounting to trillions of dollars, mostly the cost was contributed by the NATO members. It resulted in severe economic recession and security challenges for Europe. To secure their borders and civilians, they had to invest billions deepened the severity of their economic recession. Even the developed world is feeling the after-shocks of the economic recession today. In the meanwhile, NATO’s Madrid summit has developed an improved “Strategic Concept” – the best recipe for disaster for their economies and citizens.

The Madrid summit’s outcome will be leading the world to another chapter of global economic disaster in recent times. It seems that the US has successfully conned all transatlantic countries, its partners and supporters yet again against Russia. The Madrid Declaration says: “As the war has returned to the European continent, we face a critical time for our security and international peace and stability. We stand together in unity and solidarity and reaffirm the enduring transatlantic bond between our nations. NATO is a defensive Alliance and poses no threat to any country. NATO remains the foundation of our collective defence and the essential forum for security consultations and decisions among Allies. Our commitment to the Washington Treaty, including Article 5, is iron-clad.”

After the Madrid Declaration, the NATO members and partners will be enhancing their military aid, supportive interventions and presence in Ukraine. I have already written in one of my previous articles and mentioned that Ukraine will be the next Afghanistan and economic slave of the US and NATO.

Russia has already claimed to have killed about 2,000 foreign armed soldiers and saboteurs including US troops. The NATO countries continue to send weapons and soldiers to Ukraine to fight against its forces. Russian ultra-precision strikes destroy them at long range. Kyiv organized a covert special operation to remove the corpses of the militants. Many of them are already far away from Ukrainian territory. The methodical liquidation of “soldiers of fortune” is taking place almost all over the country. The Kyiv regime is suffering failure after failure despite having armed and tactical support from 7,000 foreign troops fighting against Russian forces while 3,000 have already escaped to their countries, claimed the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov has said that the mercenaries arriving in Ukraine were not combatants and “the best thing waiting for them is a long term in prison.”The Western leaders have said the war in Ukraine could last for years and will require long-term military support as Russia brought forward reserve forces in an apparent attempt to capture the eastern city of Severodonetsk.

The crux of the Madrid Declaration is NATO’s Red Alert for all including the Russian Federation and even the countries yet not engaged in the Russia-Ukraine war. May the US, EU and NATO will give a call to non-fighting countries to choose a side – the entire West and the US or the Russian Federation.

The writer is a freelance journalist and broadcaster, and Director (Devcom-Pakistan). He can be reached at devcom.pakistan @gmail.com and tweets @EmmayeSyed