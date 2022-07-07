‘Chakkar’ all set for its YouTube premiere this Eid

Director Yasir Nawaz and producer Nida Yasir have, very enthusiastically, made the official announcement that their film Chakkar will be premiering on their YouTube channel Farid Nawaz Productions on July 10.

The announcement, that came via Instagram, is their Eidi for fans. Fans poured love for the couple in the comments, eagerly waiting for the movie’s YouTube release.

The film, which stars Ahsan Khan and Neelam Muneer, is a murder mystery, one considered to have many twists and turns, a storyline true to its name as it goes round and round in circles. The film is about a pair of twin sisters Zara and Mehreen, both portrayed by Neelam Muneer. Zara is a notorious film star whereas Mehreen leads a simple domestic life, married to Kabir, played by Ahsan Khan.

During the course of the movie, Zara suggests that she and Mehreen switch places so that her sister can experience the exciting life of a film star. Mehreen agrees after which a murder takes place, resulting in false accusations, several police chases and gunshots, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Journalist Mohammad Kamran Jawaid praised the film for its snappy editing, well-suited to the genre. He also applauded Ahmed Hasan for his role as Sir Buland Iqbal Cheema, adding comedic relief to the movie. The film’s song ‘Dil Haaray’, sung by Momina Mustehsan and Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan, also received great reviews and is considered to be a great strength of the movie. However, according to Jawaid, the movie was flawed in terms of lighting design in cramped locations. Others counted the choreography and Muneer’s dance number as major letdowns, along with far too many twists and turns.

Chakkar may have its high and low points, but it is only fair for viewers to watch the movie when it releases on YouTube and judge it for themselves.