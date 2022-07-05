Turkish consul general, Salman Rafique discuss health sector cooperation

A Turkish delegation, led by Consul General Emir Ozbey Monday met Provincial Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique at the Department of Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SHC). The Turkish delegation, comprising Director General (DG) Health Dr Salimi Klik, Arsalan Zameer Khan and others, met Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Muhammad Usman, Special Secretary Fatima Sheikh, Additional Secretary Dr Asim Altaf, Additional Secretary Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir Khan and others and discussed issues of mutual benefit. The delegation visited various labs at the P&SHC. Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan briefed the delegation about the facilities being provided in the labs. Cooperation in the health sector was discussed between Minister Kh Salman Rafique and Consul General Emir Ozbey.Khwaja Salman praised the health system in Turkey and said: “We want to provide Turkish-style medical facilities to the people of Punjab.” According to the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, efforts were being made to provide the best healthcare facilities to people, he added.