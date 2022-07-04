US dollar loses ground against Pakistani Rupee

The US dollar continued its downward trend against the Pakistani rupee, losing 60 paisas in interbank trading on the first day of the business week.

The American currency fell by 60 paisas to Rs204.25 against the local currency.

The US dollar closed at Rs204.85 on Friday last week.

Pakistan’s currency has been performing well since receiving the IMF’s Memorandum of Economic and Fiscal Policies (MEFP) for the combined seventh and eighth reviews of its $6 billion loan programme, which has been stalled since April.