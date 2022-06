Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil underwent a brain hemorrhage on Tuesday as a result of high blood pressure.

The MQM-P leader was admitted right away to the intensive care unit (ICU) after being rushed to a hospital at 4:00 AM in a critical condition.

A party representative asked the public and the workforce to pray for the MQM-P leader’s speedy recovery.