AJK presents Rs163bn budget for FY 2022-23

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Saturday presented its Budget for fiscal Year 2022/23 with a total volume of Rs. 163.7 billion out of which Rs. 28.5 billion have been allocated for annual development program (ADP).

Minister for finance Abdul Majid Khan presented the budget for coming fiscal year and revised estimates for current fiscal year in the legislative Assembly in the absence of opposition members who boycotted the session and protested in front of building against government’s policies.

The estimates for recurring expenditures for next fiscal year have been shown Rs. 135.2 billion compared to Rs. 112. 9 billion revised estimates of current fiscal year while Rs. 28.5 billion has been allocated for development expenditures compared to revised estimates of Rs. 22.8 billion for current fiscal year.

Total income from revenue for the next fiscal year has been estimated Rs. 36.5 billion including Rs. 25.89 billion from income tax and Rs. 10.61 billion in the head of other taxes.

The government will receive Rs. 74.32 billion in the head of variable grants, Rs. 25.13 billion in the head of state revenue, Rs. 700 million in the head of water use charges and Rs. 700 million as capital receipts (loan and advances). The minister while elaborating the salient features of the next fiscal year budget said that 62 percent funds in ADP had been allocated for 389 running development schemes while 38 percent was allocated for 263 new projects in the next fiscal year budget and 107 running projects would be completed during the coming fiscal year. He told the house that 19 percent fund in ADP in the coming fiscal budget had been allocated for social sector, 12 percent for production sector and 69 percent for infrastructure development.

The minister announced 15 percent disparity allowance and 15 percent adhoc allowance on new pay scales of 2022 for government employees and 15 percent rise in pensions of retired government employees. In ADP for next fiscal year, preference had been given to communication department with highest allocation of Rs. 12 billion while Rs. 3.3 billion has been allocated for housing and physical planning. The minister said Rs 2.17 billion had been allocated in ADP for next fiscal year for education department and Rs. 1.8 billion for health department.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan had called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. The meeting discussed the forthcoming budget of Azad Kashmir, development process and future prospects. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas briefed the Chairman PTI about the budget of Azad Kashmir, government affairs and the steps taken by the PTI government so far.

Briefing the PTI chairman, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan had said that the PTI government was going to present its first people-friendly budget despite limited resources. According to the PTI’s manifesto and your vision, we are working for the solution of the problems of the people of the Free Zone, for the upliftment of the lower classes and for non-specific construction and development in all constituencies. Under the Clean and Green Kashmir Campaign, all the cities of Azad Kashmir are being cleaned. A code of conduct has been introduced for government offices to restore public self-esteem. Special focus has been laid on tourism to increase the income of Azad Kashmir. The budget has also allocated special funds for the promotion of tourism so that people can get employment at the local level as well as increase the revenue of the state.

Talking on the occasion, Imran Khan had said that PTI was the name of change, people should see change in real sense. People’s expectations are attached to PTI. They should be fulfilled in any way and people’s self-esteem should be taken care of. Azad Kashmir has a lot of potential for tourism and this sector can play an important role in eliminating unemployment from the Azad Kashmir. Special focus should be given to the development of tourism sector.