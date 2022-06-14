US Ambassador Blome rings starting bell at Pakistan Stock Exchange

Donald Blome, the newly appointed US Ambassador to Pakistan, and a delegation paid a visit to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on Tuesday.

The American envoy, as a special guest, rang the Opening Bell to begin the stock exchange’s trading day.

The US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, was sworn in on April 11, 2022.

From 2019 to 2022, Ambassador Blome served as the United States Ambassador to Tunisia. Ambassador Blome has also held positions as Chargé d’Affaires at the Libyan External Office in Tunis, Tunisia, and Consul General at the United States Consulate in Jerusalem.