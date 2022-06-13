Dananeer says ‘Team Muhafiz’ will teach kids how to tackle social issues

Dananeer Mobeen, part of ISPR and Geo TV’s Team Muhafiz, has shared what the animated series, based on kids who fight off social evil, has in store for Pakistani kids.

In an interview with Geo, the Sinf-e-Aahan actor said that the upcoming series will teach kids how to tackle different social issues of Pakistan.

Talking about her character in the show, Dananeer shared: “The best thing about the character of Mahnoor is that it is a real life character inspired from a girl belonging to Gilgit Baltistan.”

“She is a Taekwondo champion,” continued Dananeer, adding, “When kids will watch this animated series, they will be able to perceive the show in a totally different way and understand that everything shown in the show actually happens in Pakistan.”

“Kids will learn how to tackle different issues that arise in our society,” the social media sensation added.

Mustafa Sabri, the production manager of the show also weighed in, saying the best thing about the series is that the stories are not about any specific region of Pakistan.

“The characters of the book represent the whole of Pakistan equally,” Sabri said.

As mentioned earlier, the highly-anticipated show is a collaboration of Geo TV and ISPR.

Other well-known artists attached to the project include Wahaj Ali, Sajal Aly, Ahsan Khan, Syed Shafaat Ali, Adeel Khan, Nimra Rafiq and Nayyar Ejaz.