Govt to resolve all crises on a priority basis: NA-Speaker, Pervez Ashraf

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday said that we are ready to resolve all the current crises of the country on priority basis.

We have faced such crises in the past and resolved them successfully”, he said while talking to the PTV news channel.

He further said that the present government has come to power with its sole agenda of ensuring the welfare and betterment of the poor and will change the destiny of the people.

“Budget 2022-23 will further strengthen the relationship between the government and the people as we are committed to promoting people-friendly policies,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said that the present government was committed to a prosperous Pakistan and would soon control inflation.