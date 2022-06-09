Coalition govt to announce balanced budget: Marri

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Wednesday said the people friendly coalition government was all set to announce a balanced budget keeping eye on all the economic indicators and taking all the stakeholders on board.

“Pakistan People’s Party believes in the people friendly policies and has advocated its stance of giving maximum possible relief to the masses in the upcoming budget,” she said while talking to media at One Window Center, G-7. The federal minister said”The country is witnessing a complex economic situation due to the ineffective policies of the previous government which claimed to provide one million jobs, construct five million houses, not to take loan from IMF and raise tax.” Contrary to this, the country witnessed record inflation during the last four years and the former Prime Minister took a large amount of loan from IMF which has no precedent in the last 70 years. She said”The former Prime Minister, who is saying the country will ruin, if he will not come into power, is unable to tell the masses about his four year performance.” “When he loses power, he starts commenting on nuclear asset of Pakistan to hide his own failures”, she added.