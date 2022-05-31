Anarchy or Democracy: May 25

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) Long March on May 25, 2022, has raised the temperature in the whole country. It has given an obvious message of raising the fundamental right of citizens in a democratic country to form a government by holding General Elections soon.

The baton charge, arrests of PTI leaders and raiding of their houses at late night, crossing the residential private boundaries by harassing political leaders’ relations, tear gas shellings, and scuffles with police have shown a not less than a picture of a civil war in the country. The strict orders of authorities were followed as seemed that their citizens have become the worst enemies of the government and authorities were allowed to impose all sorts of power to not allow Long March.

In this regard, PTI announced a week early to launch Long March on the abduction of Dr Shireen Mazari from outside her house. The loud call of this abduction was raised and seen the police were called by the court the same day at late night with the order of releasing her, which was announced as an unlawful act. The disturbances and preparedness by the government before the Long March by huge road blockades and deployment of police were seen on roads in all provinces.

However, PTI management announced holding a peaceful Long March as was previously done by previous governments, but an aggressive attitude was quite prominent this time. It was seen as a do-or-die situation. In fact, PTI was utilising its democratic right peacefully, which was repeatedly assured by its management as well. The authorities were quite aggressive in stopping the crowd created damage. It was seen how police damaged Dr Yasmin Rashid, former Minister of Health Punjab’s vehicle, and treated her indecently on the road. Different political rallies all over the country were targeted to stop PTI’s movement. At this moment, the judiciary played a commendable role in mediating the process by hearing petitions in the larger public interest. They allowed PTI to gather at a specific place in Islamabad on the grounds instead of roads. Apart from this order, political workers were ordered to be released soon. At least, bloody clashes were stopped to take a turn into the worst nightmare.

The new electronic voting system could be an unbiased, unquestionable, unprejudiced procedure.

According to the reports, five PTI workers lost their lives in this crisis. Apart from this, damages on Islamabad roads at D-chowk could be watched on TV where trees were burnt down due to heavy shelling. 18 security personnel were reported to receive injuries as well. The main caravan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was led by Imran Khan and accompanied by thousands of supporters. Imran Khan reached Islamabad after 30 hours and gave an ultimatum to the government of six days to decide the elections after calling off the dharna by reaching Islamabad.

PTI is seen showing respect towards court orders and looking forward to the final implementation of their demand. However, a day after the Long March, on Thursday, May 26, the government announced a step to abolish 94 and 103 sections of the 2017 Election Act that were amended by the PTI government. The electronic voting right from overseas has been taken back, and the old procedure of the voting process has been passed by the National Assembly. In fact, the electronic procedure is considered worldwide a fair way of voting and less time-consuming. The amendments can show the government is heading towards the elections, but they want the amendments per the old procedures. In my opinion, the new electronic voting system has done a fair job as being implemented worldwide, so why not in Pakistan? Pakistani citizens are intelligent enough to learn and implement things. It could be an unbiased, unquestionable, unprejudiced procedure and implementation.

Thus, the Long March has mobilised the countrywide masses and an immediate political solution is a need for an hour at this time. By looking at the fragile economic situation of the country, the crisis is not affordable. The government is suggested to move at a faster pace to resolve the issues amicably instead of aggressive responses for harmony and serenity. These issues pave the ways for external forces to get in for their benefit. We, as a nation, stand together by raising the Pakistani flag, and will not compromise and afford any inner disturbances that impact national security, and safety. Long live Pakistan. Pakistan Zindabad!

The writer is a columnist, researcher, and Adjunct Asst. Prof (Riphah International University, Islamabad). She can be reached at saira.asad2011@gmail.com